STATEN ISLAND, NY – Five Saint Francis players scored in double figures, led by 22 points each from seniors Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon, as the Saint Francis men’s basketball team (16-8, 9-4 NEC) shot 55.6% from the field in an 85-68 win at Wagner.

“We wanted to focus on sharing the ball and getting a really good shot every trip down the floor, and I thought we did that tonight,” said head coach Rob Krimmel. “Overall, it was a solid team effort.”