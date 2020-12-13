Saint Francis men’s basketball pauses all team-related activities after positive test

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis men’s basketball program has paused team-related activities due to a positive case of CoVID-19.

The health and safety of the Saint Francis community remains paramount as Saint Francis Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to CoVID-19.

The Northeast Conference series against Fairleigh Dickinson, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16, will be postponed and rescheduled for an NEC make-up window in January.