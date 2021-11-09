Saint Francis Men’s Basketball opens season Tuesday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saint Francis Men’s Basketball hosts George Washington on Tuesday to open up the season. The Red Flash only won six games last season, but it was with a very young roster.

Redshirt senior Mark Flagg is excited for the upcoming season and says the roster got to grow a lot last year and they were able to build more chemistry over the summer.

“We played a lot of freshmen last year — a lot of talented freshman that got to experience it. We also got a whole summer together as well to build some chemistry. We got a lot stronger in the weight room and we just can’t wait to get out there and be able to face GW.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss