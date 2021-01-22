Saint Francis men split series at Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Saint Francis men dropped Friday night’s game at Sacred Heart to split the late-week series.

Sacred Heart used a 10-0 run late in the first half and held off a late Saint Francis surge to win the game 82-70. Ramiir Dixon-Conover led the Red Flash with 18 points and also pulled down a career-high eight rebounds.

Saint Francis cut Sacred Heart’s 19-point lead to just six points with five minute left in the game. The Pioneers would then score eight in a row to ice the game.

Freshman Maxwell Land had 12 points and fellow freshman Ronell Giles had 11. Senior big man Mark Flagg scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

