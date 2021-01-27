Saint Francis men split back-and-forth series with Fairleigh Dickinson

LORETTO, Penn. – Saint Francis men’s hoops bounced back from an overtime loss to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson Wednesday and split the mid-week series.

SFU put up plenty of points in the second half to secure the 90-82 win over SFU.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover led the Red Flash with 19 points. Four other SFU players scored in double figures:

Freshman Ronnell Giles Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds

Junior Myles Thompson had 15 points

Senior Mark Flagg scored 12 points

Sophomore Bryce Laskey scored 10 points

Fairleigh Dickinson took a 44-40 lead early in the second half. Saint Francis would go on a 9-0 run and never lose the lead the rest of the game. SFU would extend its lead to 13 with about six minutes remaining.

