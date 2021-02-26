Saint Francis men drop overtime thriller in season finale

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis basketball wrapped up the season with a crazy game to cap a season played in crazy circumstances.

Mount St. Mary’s defeated SFU 72-65 forcing overtime and pulling off an improbable comeback.

The Mountaineers tied the game up with a shot on the final possession of regulation. The visitors started off overtime with six straight points and eventually held off the Red Flash to get the win.

Four SFU players scored in double figures:

Ronnell Giles: 14 points

Marlon Harges: 12 points, team-high 8 rebounds

Josh Cohen: 11 points

Mark Flagg: 10 points, 6 rebounds

SFU finishes the season 6-16 overall on the season (5-13 in NEC play). The roster will return seniors Ramiir Dixon-Conover, Flagg and 11 underclassmen. Dixon-Conover and Flagg will receive an extra year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

