Saint Francis men beat Pitt for first time in school history

It only took one game for Saint Francis to catch the country’s attention.

Saint Francis defeated Pitt on the road Wednesday night 80-70. The Red Flash led by as many as 20 points in the school’s first win over Pitt ever.

Ramiier Dixon-Conover led all scorers with a career-high 21 points. Myles Thompson, Mark Flagg, Ronell Giles Jr. and Maxwell Land all scored in double figures.

The Red Flash started the game on a 10-2 run before leading 46-33 at halftime.

