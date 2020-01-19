1  of  4
Closings & Delays
Basilica of St. Michael Religious Education Hillside Community Church Smith Corner Church Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield

Saint Francis Hoops sweeps Sacred Heart, both teams move to 5-1 in NEC play

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis Men and Women’s hoops continued their winning ways Saturday at DeGol Arena.

Keila Whittington’s squad moved to 5-1 in NEC play, thanks to a Phee Allen go-ahead three pointer with less than 20 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Red Flash a 60-58 win.

Rob Krimmel’s squad enjoyed a hard-fought 72-65 win over a Pioneers squad that’s given them trouble the past couple of years in Loretto.

Both teams return to action Monday against Merrimack at DeGol Arena. Women play at 1 pm, the men follow at 4 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss