Saint Francis guard Braxton returning to school

The Northeast Conference player of the year is returning to Saint Francis for his senior season.

Guard Keith Braxton announced Tuesday he is returning to school

Braxton led the NEC with 9.7 rebounds per game and recorded 11 double-doubles this past season. He put up 16.4 points per game ranking top-10 in the Northeast Conference as well.

Braxton has earned a spot on the All-NEC First Team the last three seasons.

Now he will have one more chance to bring a Northeast Conference title to Loretto.