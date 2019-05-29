Saint Francis guard Braxton returning to school

The Northeast Conference player of the year is returning to Saint Francis for his senior season.
Guard Keith Braxton announced Tuesday he is returning to school
I want to thank family, friends, and coaches for their support with the draft process. However, I am withdrawing my name from the draft and returning for my senior year. The NBA is still a goal of mine but right now I have one; to bring a championship to Loretto 🔴⚡️ #SeniorSZN pic.twitter.com/EjGlzp8FwU — Keith Braxton (@Braxton2K) May 28, 2019
Braxton led the NEC with 9.7 rebounds per game and recorded 11 double-doubles this past season. He put up 16.4 points per game ranking top-10 in the Northeast Conference as well.
Braxton has earned a spot on the All-NEC First Team the last three seasons.
Now he will have one more chance to bring a Northeast Conference title to Loretto.