Saint Francis football duo transferring to SEC school

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two key football players for the Saint Francis Red Flash are heading to a Power Five school.

Saint Francis canceled the 2020 football season after moving competition to the spring. Shortly after, a number of players announced intentions to transfer including the team’s all-conference quarterback and a 6-foot-8-inch wide receiver.

Starting quarterback Jason Brown and one of his top targets E.J. Jenkins announced they would both transfer to the University of South Carolina Tuesday.

GLORY TO GOD!!

Thank you to all the South Carolina coaches!!

Blessed! I’m COMMITTED to The University of South Carolina!! See you soon Columbia! #SpursUp 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/RUnNuTHGii — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) January 26, 2021

Thank you all the coaches that reached out during this process. I’m truly blessed to announce that I am committed to the University of South Carolina #AGTG #SPURUP🤙🏾 @coachjstepp @ErikKimrey @CoachSBeamer pic.twitter.com/aRDdGUn4Yc — EJ ♏ (@thatboybo5) January 26, 2021

Brown and Jenkins were high school teammates at Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Brown earned second-team All-Northeast Conference honors and honorable mention All-American honors after the 2019 season. He led the NEC in passing yards (3,084) and threw for 28 touchdowns. Both marks were school records at Saint Francis.

Jenkins set a single-season receiving touchdown record in 2019 with 13. He finished that season with 39 catches for 779 yards. The big-bodied receiver (6-8, 235 lbs) has a size that can create problems for opposing defenses.

Both players will play for new South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer is the son of notable college football coach Frank Beamer who coached Virginia Tech for 28 seasons.

Saint Francis will look to resume play in the fall of 2021.