Saint Francis closes out senior day with seven straight win

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis men’s basketball celebrated its winningest senior class since 1955 by holding on for a seventh consecutive win Sunday.

The Red Flash took down LIU Brooklyn to move within a half game of first in the NEC, and keep hold of homecourt advantage in the NEC Tournament with Merrimack ineligible for postseason play.

SFU was led by three of its seniors, Randall Gaskins Jr. (season-high 15 points), Isaiah Blackmon (team-high 21 points), and Keith Braxton (14 points and 10 rebounds).