Saint Francis University looks to honor alumni by celebrating its 50th year of football this weekend.

When the program first started, the Red Flash would play their games at Portage High School and sometimes have to borrow equipment. Now the team is Division I (FCS).

Saint Francis will play Columbia at 1 p.m. at DeGol Field in Loretto. The team is 2-1 on the year with its only loss coming to nationally-ranked James Madison.

