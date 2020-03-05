Saint Francis blows past Bryant into NEC semifinals

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis Red Flash put any doubt of an upset to bed early Wednesday night, routing seventh-seeded Bryant 87-61 in the NEC quarterfinals.

SFU was led in scoring by senior sensation Keith Braxton, who became just the 16th player in the last 10 years with at least 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals in a game. Randall Gaskins chipped in with a season-high 20 points.

Saint Francis advances to Saturday’s semifinals against third-seeded Sacred Heart, with the game tipping at noon at DeGol Arena.