SFU’s Zinobile added to top 4 in NEC women’s basketball history

Saint Francis basketball player Jess Zinobile being inducted to the NEC Hall of Fame in 2010.

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Saint Francis women’s basketball player Jess Zinobile was honored on July 13 as one of the top four student-athletes in NEC history for women’s basketball, deemed the “NEC Mount Rushmore.”

Zinobile was one of the first members of NEC Mount Rushmore elected to the NEC Hall of Fame in 2010. According to Saint Francis University, she was named NEC Player of the Year twice in 1997-98 and 1999-00 and was named MVP three separate times for the NEC Tournament.

Zinobile was also the first player in program history for Saint Francis to score 2,000 points. She is still second on the all-time scoring list with 2,338 points. But the list of achievements doesn’t stop there: Zinobile is still the program leader for rebounds (1,295) and most career free-throws made (645).

She ranks in the top 10 for career steals (282) career assists (381) and career free throws attempted (810), along with career field goals made (831) and career field goals attempted (1,731).