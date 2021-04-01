Saint Francis adds transfer quarterback from UMass

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis football picked up an experienced quarterback from the transfer portal.

Former Massachusetts starting quarterback Andrew Brito will join the Red Flash:

100% Committed to Saint Francis University! Thank you @CoachPecoraSFU for this amazing opportunity to obtain my masters while finishing out my 2 years of eligibility! Ready to get to work 😤❤️⚡️@RedFlashFB pic.twitter.com/APBBn5q0Po — Andrew Brito (@TheAndrewBrito) April 1, 2021

Brito started six games and made nine appearances in 2019. He completed 93 of 170 passes for 830 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He missed time during the year with an injury.

He played high school football at Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey. He then played two seasons at College of the Canyons – a junior college in California.