New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1.

Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins and Sidney Crosby had two assists. Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in nine games. Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey.

The Devils had won their previous two games coming into the game.