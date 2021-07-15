Rumble Ponies mount comeback against Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve hosted the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday evening, and fell 4-3 at home. The Curve’s Trey McGough had a career-high seven innings, totaling 77 pitches. The Johnstown native allowed one run on four hits, and recorded four strikeouts.

Below is a game summary from the team.

Trey McGough fired a career-high seven innings and the Curve hit two home runs, but Binghamton scored three times in the top half of the eighth inning to earn a 4-3 win over the Curve on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona once again struck early with a leadoff solo home run from Jonah Davis who knocked his second leadoff homer of the season. After the Rumble Ponies drew even in the third inning, Canaan Smith-Njigba smashed a two-run homer to take a 3-1 lead in support of McGough.

McGough used a low-90’s fastball, slider and curveball to keep the Rumble Ponies off-balance all night long. He needed just 42 pitches to complete four innings and retired 13-of-14 batters to finish his outing after an RBI double from Manny Rodriguez in the third inning. All told, McGough needed just 77 pitches to complete the longest outing of his career, 7.0 innings, he allowed one run on four hits, no walks and struck out four.

The Curve offense, however, was stifled by right-hander Adam Oller who allowed just one baserunner after the Smith-Njigba home run in the third inning. Jonah Davis singled with one out in the fifth inning and was promptly caught stealing. Oller struck out six in a season-high 7.0 inning outing, he struck out six on six hits and no walks.

Binghamton went ahead with three runs in the top of the eighth off John O’Reilly. Luis Carpio led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double from David Rodriguez. Nick Conti tied the game with a two-run double off the wall in right field and he advanced to third on a fly ball to right off the bat of Manny Rodriguez. Jake Mangum drove the go-ahead run home with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 4-3.

With two outs in the eighth inning, the Curve threatened to mount a rally by drawing back-to-back walks off Rumble Ponies reliever Allan Winans. Mason Martin came to the plate and went down on strikes to end the frame. Winans retired the side in order in the ninth inning to finish off his second save with Binghamton.

Jonah Davis and Josh Bissonette each had two-hit days at the plate to lead the Curve offense which managed just six hits in the defeat.

The Curve and Rumble Ponies continue their series on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Friday night is a Free Shirt Friday, presented by Central PA Autism Community and Servello Orthodontics, to the first 1,000 fans. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.30) will start for Altoona, he’ll be opposed by LHP Josh Walker (4-1, 2.97)