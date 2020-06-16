Robert Morris leaves NEC to join Horizon League

Saint Francis basketball had to beat Robert Morris for an NCAA Tournament bid back in March.

Now, SFU will not take on RMU in the conference tournament – because the Colonials are leaving the Northeast Conference for the Horizon League.

According to a media release, the Colonials will compete with Horizon League foes in “men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf and softball.”

RMU will be the 12th school in the Horizon League joining the following: Cleveland State University, the University of Detroit Mercy, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky University, Oakland University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wright State University and Youngstown State University.

The Horizon League does not have football, so the Colonials football team will join the Big South. Other football teams in the Big South include: Campbell University, Charleston Southern University, Gardner-Webb University, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T University, Monmouth, Kennesaw State University, and University of North Alabama.