ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Richland hung curly numbers on the scorecard in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings topping Bishop Guilfoyle 8-1 Monday.

Rams starting pitcher Marj Wechtenhiser struck out seven in seven innings-pitched. He allowed four hits on the game.

Bishop Guilfoyle got its only run of the game in the first off a Kade Sell double. But after an early lead it was all Richland. Ethan Janidlo recorded four hits in the win, driving in three runs for Richland.

With the win, RHS moves to 12-3.