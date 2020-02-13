Richland basketball forfeit drops Rams out of LHAC semifinals

Richland basketball has forfeited Wednesday’s game to Westmont Hilltop for using an ineligible coach according to a post on the school’s facebook page.

The school cites using an “ineligible coach” in Wednesday’s game against Westmont Hilltop. The Rams had won the game 52-41.

Richland was set to play at Bishop Guilfoyle Thursday night in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinals. According to the Facebook post, Richland will drop to the No. 5 seed in the conference, therefore eliminating the team’s spot in the semifinal game.

