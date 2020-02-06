Rice University commit Maya Bokunewicz reflects on decision, time at State High

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today was National Signing Day across the country, and 19 State College Area School District student-athletes signed their letters of intent.

One of the student-athletes was State High girl’s basketball player Maya Bokunewicz. The senior is one of the premier scorers on the Little Lions basketball team, and hit the 1,000 point mark at the beginning of the season.

Bokunewicz was emotional on stage during her signing, and shared her thoughts on what she’ll miss most about playing for State High.