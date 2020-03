FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the game ball after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

It looks like the most important move in the NFL free agency period is about done.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington.



There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

In mid-February, the Bucs recognized that Tom Brady was serious about free agency. And they immediately became serious about him, lurking in the background with the belief they had all the elements Brady was looking for. And this week, they got their chance to prove it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 17, 2020

BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Brady announced earlier Tuesday he was planning on leaving the New England Patriots. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins.