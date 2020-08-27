Reports: Rest of NBA playoffs in doubt after player meeting

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Players from the NBA playoff teams had a meeting Wednesday to decide the next step after all of Wednesday’s games were postponed in protest of the police shooting of Blake – a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
According to ESPN, the vote was informal and the decision on the rest of the NBA season is still undecided.
The Milwaukee Bucks first made the decision to not take the court in game five against the Orlando Magic. The decision sparked postponements from the rest of the NBA teams, the MLB, the WNBA and more.
According to Yahoo Sports, the NBA owners are set to meet Thursday at 11 a.m.