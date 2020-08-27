Reports: Rest of NBA playoffs in doubt after player meeting

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Players from the NBA playoff teams had a meeting Wednesday to decide the next step after all of Wednesday’s games were postponed in protest of the police shooting of Blake – a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that — without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue?



LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the rest of the playoffs and were the first two teams to exit the meeting, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 27, 2020

According to ESPN, the vote was informal and the decision on the rest of the NBA season is still undecided.

The Clippers and Lakers voting on perhaps not continuing with the season was considered more of a polling, than a final vote, sources tell ESPN. The resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks first made the decision to not take the court in game five against the Orlando Magic. The decision sparked postponements from the rest of the NBA teams, the MLB, the WNBA and more.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NBA owners are set to meet Thursday at 11 a.m.