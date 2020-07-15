Reports: PSAC to cancel fall sports

According to multiple reports, a number of local NCAA Division II teams will not have sports this fall.
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is set to announce the cancellation of its sports through December 31.
The PSAC includes local schools like Clarion, Lock Haven, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pitt-Johnstown. The conference has 18 full members.
The cancellation will affect the first half of winter sports as well. The PSAC is set to make an official announcement Wednesday morning.