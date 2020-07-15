Reports: PSAC to cancel fall sports

According to multiple reports, a number of local NCAA Division II teams will not have sports this fall.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is set to announce the cancellation of its sports through December 31.

Welp, the worst kept secret in PA over the past 2 weeks is official. The PSAC won't have sports for the rest of 2020. The @PSACsports will announce it at 9 a.m. tomorrow. — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) July 14, 2020

Tough news, hearing from reliable sources that tomorrow the PSAC will cancel sports through 2020. Official word revealed tomorrow, hopeful for a better resolution, but a sign of the times. @MUMounties @PSACsports @Coach_JEvans pic.twitter.com/r23RBJas1P — Andy Malnoske (@18SportsAndy) July 15, 2020

The PSAC includes local schools like Clarion, Lock Haven, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pitt-Johnstown. The conference has 18 full members.

The cancellation will affect the first half of winter sports as well. The PSAC is set to make an official announcement Wednesday morning.