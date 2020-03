Players for the Altoona Curve and State College Spikes are sitting out right now while people try to wait out the spread of the Coronavirus.

Major League Baseball announced a payment plan for the big-leaguers while play is stopped.

Baseball’s JJ Cooper and ESPN’s Jeff Passan report minor league players will receive $400 a month through May 31 as well.

Hearing solid rumblings that MiLB players will continue to receive $400 a week (same as they have been receiving) once the season begins. That is expected to include players who would have been in extended spring. Not fully finalized yet, but expected to come soon. — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) March 30, 2020