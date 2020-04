FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, makes a catch next to Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Gronkowski, the retired Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE’s performance center. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

It looks like the gang is getting back together again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have traded Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Tampa Bay was the only place that Rob Gronkowski wanted it was willing to play, per league source. So if Gronkowski passes his physical, he will get his wish. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

And further confirmation from Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who texted ESPN: “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March of 2019. Now he is coming out of retirement to play with his former quarterback Tom Brady. He played nine NFL seasons and won three Super Bowls. The Patriots had to trade Gronkowski to Tampa Bay because New England still owned the rights to the former All-Pro tight end’s contract.