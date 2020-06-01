Report: Pirates to keep paying minor league players through June

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are doing something a little out of character, if you were to ask their fans.

According to multiple reports, the Pirates are expected to continue to pay their minor league players $400 per week, plus their health benefits. This announcement comes a couple days after a mixture of teams either committed to paying their minor league players, or decided to cut bait with them.

MLB owners and the players’ union are still working towards a compromise financially to start their season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are hoping to get a deal done and season started by the July 4th weekend.