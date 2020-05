Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It looks like the NBA will be returning this summer – if all goes as planned.

According to a report by Stadium and The Athletic reporter Shams Charania, the NBA is targeting the end of July as its return date.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

Charania also detailed the possible scenarios of the NBA’s return to play:

Sources: The NBA discussed four competition scenarios for restart with Board of Governors today:



– 16 teams: Directly to playoffs

– 20: Group/stage play

– 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tournament for final seed(s)

– 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

The NBA suspended operations on Thursday, March 12.