Report: High school football game could come to Beaver Stadium this fall

According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, Penn State athletics has confirmed the possibility of a high school football game taking place at Beaver Stadium this fall.

You can read the full report from the CDT here.

Penn State has not announced any teams or dates a game could take place.

Penn State spokesperson Kris Peterson provided this statement:

“Penn State Athletics wishes to provide an opportunity for one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in Beaver Stadium this fall. We are working with the appropriate officials regarding the details.”