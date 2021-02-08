Report: Clearfield native promoted to Minnesota Vikings quarterback coach

One local man is climbing the NFL coaching ranks.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clearfield’s Andrew Janocko is expected to take a promotion as the team’s quarterback coach. He has served as the Vikings wide receiver coach for the 2020 season. It is his sixth year with the Vikings organization.
Janocko spent two seasons as an offensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012-13. He is the son of current Clearfield Bison head football coach Tim Janocko.
Correction: This story originally said Tim Janocko was the football coach and principal at Clearfield High School. He retired as the principal, but still serves as the school’s football coach.
As a standout local quarterback, he originally walked on at the University of Pittsburgh before earning a scholarship. He served as a backup quarterback at Pitt from 2007-10.
Now he will have his chance to coach quarterbacks at the highest level of football.