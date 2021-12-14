Red Flash trio lands on HERO Sports All-American teams

Loretto (WTAJ) — A Red Flash trio earned FCS All-American status. Alex Schmoke, Kahtero Summers, and Gregory Reddick were named to the HERO Sports FCS All-American teams. Schmoke, a Bellwood-Antis product, and Reddick were named to the Freshman All-American team, while Summers was apart of the sophomore team.

You can read the full release from SFU athletics below.

FULL RELEASE (SFU Athletics)

Saint Francis University football defensive back Gregory Reddick and kicker Alex Schmoke earned a spot on the HERO Sports 2021 FCS Freshman All-American Team, while wide receiver Kahtero Summers earned a spot on the Sophomore All-American Team, the organization announced Tuesday.



Reddick, a Miami, Fla. native, earned his spot on the HERO Sports Freshman All-American Defense after he was named Northeast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. He had a conference-leading 11 total pass defends, which included 10 pass breakups and one interception. His 10 pass breakups ranked tied for 22nd in the FCS.



His first-career interception came against Bryant’s Zevi Eckhaus with 1:22 in the first half inside the five-yard line that kept the deficit to one score, 3-0. Eckhaus was part of the HERO Sports 2021 FCS Freshman All-American Team and was a Stats Perform Finalist for the 2021 Jerry Rice Award. Reddick was a one-time NEC Prime Performer selection in his freshman campaign.



Schmoke, a Bellwood, Pa. native, earned his spot on the HERO Sports Freshman All-American Special Teams after he was an All-NEC First Team selection this season. He had a conference-leading 70 total points scored and 15 converted field goals. He had a career-long 47-yard field goal and converted six field goals of more than 40 yards this season.



In a 22-6 victory over Merrimack, Schmoke tied a single-game program record with five made field goals and was one-of-three Division I FCS kickers to convert five field goals in one game this season. He earned two NEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors this season.



Summers, a Coatesville, Pa. native, earned his spot on the HERO Sports Sophomore All-American Offense after he was an All-NEC Second Team honoree this season. He scored a conference-leading nine touchdowns, ranked second with 674 receiving yards and was fifth with 44 receptions. He had a career-high 115 yards in the season-opener at Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan and topped 100 yards twice this season.



He scored in all but three games this season, ended with touchdowns in eight of the last nine games and scored a career-high two touchdowns in a 39-24 victory over Wagner. Summers was a two-time NEC Prime Performer selection this season.



The Red Flash ended their 2021 season with a 4-3 conference record, which is their third time above .500 in conference play since they joined the FBS Division I in 1993.