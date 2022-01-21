Red Flash men & women pick up Friday night wins

LORETTO (WTAJ) — There hasn’t been a ton to cheer about in DeGol Arena this year as both SFU men’s and women’s teams have struggled through the first few months of the year, but Friday both teams walked away with wins over Central Connecticut State.

At home, the men raced back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Blue Devils 68-67. Miles Thompson led all scorers with 21 points, he also recorded 7 rebounds. SFU is now 5-12 on the year.

In New Britain, Connecticut the women’s program won it’s fourth-straight, 69-59 over the Blue Devils. Lilli Benzel connected on four threes, and led all scorers with 25. Jenn Mastellone added 19 in the victory which moved the Red Flash to 4-14 on the year.

Both teams return to action Sunday against Sacred Heart. The men will play at home, tip-off is at 4 p.m.