BLACKSBURG, Va (WTAJ) — For the fifth straight season, Saint Francis softball is dancing in Blacksburg Thursday as it makes its final preparations to play its regional opener.

SFU faces Virginia Tech, the number three-overall seed in the tournament, Friday at 2 p.m. The Red Flash have won 10-straight games, and is one of four teams in the country riding a double-digit win-steak.

Saint Francis is 1-8 all-time in regional play, with its lone win coming in its regional debut back in 2017. Friday’s game is its first meeting with Virginia Tech.

“Virginia Tech is an excellent team. They’re third in the country, and I feel like we’ll stack up well against them and Kentucky too,” said junior pitcher Rachel Marsden. “We play a tough pre-season intentionally to prepare for post-season softball, and preparing us for this moment. Obviously, that’s easier said than done when it comes to the nerves when you’re out there, but we’re going to do our best to keep our nerves in check and just play our game.”

“There are certain conferences that have the opportunity to get in there regardless of the situation, where we got to work for everything we have,” added senior infielder Mekenzie Saban. “So, just kind of going in there off of this, we know that we’re there for a reason.”

The NCAA regional format features four teams and a two-loss elimination bracket. Joining SFU and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg is Kentucky and Miami (OH.)