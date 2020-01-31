Red Flash complete historic comeback to defeat Central Connecticut State

(WTAJ) — According to Saint Francis athletics, no team in the Northeast Conference has ever pulled off a second-half, 21-point, comeback – until now.

The Red Flash men’s basketball team scored 55 points in the second half to defeated Central Connecticut State.

Saint Francis trailed by 21 points in the second half and won the game 84-77.

The win also sets a school record for largest comeback. Mark Flagg finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career high 18 points and did not miss a shot.