Red Flash advance to NEC Championship on walk-off single

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. Francis Red Flash earned a spot in the 2021 NEC Softball Championship on a walk-off single from junior Allyn Bezjak.

The Red Flash were trailing, heading into the fifth. Allyn Bezjak popped one into left field. Jordan Pietrzykoski tags from third to tie the game 1-1.

Tied in the bottom of the seventh, Bezjak had senior Mekenzie Saban on third. Bezjak hit a single into right field to bring Saban home, and seal the victory 2-1.

“Every day at practice, we work situational hitting,” said Bezjak. “We just live for those fun moments– the tied games, the bottom of the seventh– those are the fun games. Yeah, winning by a lot is fun, but the tied games is the best part.”

SFU will play in the NEC Championship on Saturday at noon.