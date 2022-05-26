ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Forecasted rain has postponed Friday’s District 6 championship baseball games at PNG Park. The matchups will be played out over the coming days.

The 6A Championship between Altoona and State College has been moved to Saturday night at PNG Park, while the 4A and 5A championships have been pushed back to next week and will be played at Bald Eagle Area High School.

Below is a full schedule for the District 6 baseball championships.

DISTRICT 6 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, 5/28 (PNG)

CLASS A

Williamsburg vs. Bishop McCort – 10:00 a.m.

CLASS AA

Mount Union vs. Portage – 1:00 p.m.

CLASS AAA

Penns Valley vs. Central – 4:00 p.m.

CLASS AAAAAA

State College vs. Altoona – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1 (Bald Eagle)

CLASS AAAA

Juniata vs. Bellefonte – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 (Bald Eagle)

CLASS AAAAA

DuBois vs. Central Mountain – 4:00 p.m.

