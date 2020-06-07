Racing returns to Jennerstown Speedway

JENNERSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) – A beautiful night was the perfect backdrop as Jennerstown Speedway opened its doors for the first time in 2020.

Here are the results from opening night:

Farmers Union Co-Op Chargers

1st – Dale Kimberly (22)

2nd – Mitchell (20)

3rd – Kostelnik (9)

4th – Burkholder (27)

5th – Hemminger (72)

Somerset Trust Fast 4’s feature

1. Jeff Vasos

2. 7 Nibert 3. 66 Strouse 4. 91 McNulty 5. 00 Shawley

Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modifieds feature

1. R.J. Dallape (75)

2. 31 Aiello 3. 00 Kostelnik 4. 98 Golik 5. 77 Campbell

Martella’s Pharmacies Late Model feature

1. Gary Wiltrout

2. 3 Gibala 3. 75 Awtey 4. 33 Francis 5. 72 Hemminger

Ron’s Collision Street Stocks feature

1. Casey Fleegle (113)

2. 95 Van Fleet 3. 33 Wilt 4. 74 Barclay 5. 37 Meehleib