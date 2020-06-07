Racing returns to Jennerstown Speedway

JENNERSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) – A beautiful night was the perfect backdrop as Jennerstown Speedway opened its doors for the first time in 2020.
Here are the results from opening night:
Farmers Union Co-Op Chargers
1st – Dale Kimberly (22)
2nd – Mitchell (20)
3rd – Kostelnik (9)
4th – Burkholder (27)
5th – Hemminger (72)
Somerset Trust Fast 4’s feature
1. Jeff Vasos
2. 7 Nibert 3. 66 Strouse 4. 91 McNulty 5. 00 Shawley
Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modifieds feature
1. R.J. Dallape (75)
2. 31 Aiello 3. 00 Kostelnik 4. 98 Golik 5. 77 Campbell
Martella’s Pharmacies Late Model feature
1. Gary Wiltrout
2. 3 Gibala 3. 75 Awtey 4. 33 Francis 5. 72 Hemminger
Ron’s Collision Street Stocks feature
1. Casey Fleegle (113)
2. 95 Van Fleet 3. 33 Wilt 4. 74 Barclay 5. 37 Meehleib