PSFCA East-West All-Star game changes format and moves locations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A number of local football players will get to extend their high school careers with one final game.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star game is changing up its format and location this year. The game will split into two games this year: a small-school and big-school game.

The small-school game will include players from class 1A-3A. The larger-school game will include players from 4A-6A.

Both games will take place at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field on Saturday, May 30. The game had previously been played at Altoona’s Mansion Park. The small-school game will start at noon and the large-school game will start at 5 p.m.

The two PSFCA games will be played alongside the Big 33 All-Star game. The Big 33 game, featuring some of the top players from Pennsylvania and Maryland, will take place on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

You can find rosters for the East-West small-school game here.

You can find rosters for the East-West large-school game here.