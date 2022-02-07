Preliminary round results in PIAA Team Wrestling tournament

The first duels of the PIAA team tournament began Monday night, with preliminary round bouts. Those matchups were played at hosts school sites. The opening round through championships will be conducted at the GIANT Center in Hershey. The first round matchups are on Thursday, with quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday. The championships are scheduled for Saturday.

The matchups below are only those that include teams from Central PA.

CLASS AA

Preliminary Round – Monday, Feb. 7

Corry 36, Tyrone 29

First Round – Thursday, Feb. 10

Brookville vs. Burgettstown

Forest Hills vs. Boiling Springs

Lackawanna Trail vs. Chestnut Ridge

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.