ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair Regional YMCA put on a 15k Saturday morning. Even the early morning start time couldn’t keep the heat away

The men’s winner Loc Oh, admitted he’s happy there was a race to be had in these unusual times

“I Appreciate the YMCA for having this race, most of the races this year have been cancelled because of corona,” said Oh. “So again, I appreciate the Y, it was good turnout and a little bit warm but I enjoyed it.”