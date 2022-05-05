ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Portage baseball stayed unbeaten Thursday with wins over Glendale and Northern Cambria, winning a weather altered Curve Invitational.

After topping Glendale 8-1 in a de facto semifinal, Portage beat Northern Cambria in the event’s championship game. Starting pitcher Luke Scanton threw 6.3 innings of one run baseball.

Initially set to be a three day tournament following the format of the Curve Classic, the tournament was shrunk down to four teams playing on just Thursday with heavy rain in the forecast through Saturday.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.