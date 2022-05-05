ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Portage baseball stayed unbeaten Thursday with wins over Glendale and Northern Cambria, winning a weather altered Curve Invitational.

After topping Glendale 8-1 in a de facto semifinal, Portage beat Northern Cambria in the event’s championship game. Starting pitcher Luke Scanton threw 6.3 innings of one run baseball.

Initially set to be a three day tournament following the format of the Curve Classic, the tournament was shrunk down to four teams playing on just Thursday with heavy rain in the forecast through Saturday.