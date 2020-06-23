Pittsburgh will not be one of hub cities for NHL’s return

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Penguins Senators gm 704227867-159532

PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 25: Justin Schultz #4 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators during the third period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 25, 2017 […]

NHL hockey will not be played in Pittsburgh when play starts back up.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced PPG Paints Arena will not be one of the two hub cities that will host playoff hockey.

The NHL announced its return-to-play plan on May 26. The plan would include 24 total teams (12 Eastern Conference, 12 Western Conference) playing in two hub cities.

The original list of possible cities to host hockey included Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

Multiple cities have also reportedly been eliminated from selection as a hub city. Columbus, Dallas and Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss