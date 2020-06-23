Pittsburgh will not be one of hub cities for NHL’s return

NHL hockey will not be played in Pittsburgh when play starts back up.
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced PPG Paints Arena will not be one of the two hub cities that will host playoff hockey.
The NHL announced its return-to-play plan on May 26. The plan would include 24 total teams (12 Eastern Conference, 12 Western Conference) playing in two hub cities.
The original list of possible cities to host hockey included Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.
Multiple cities have also reportedly been eliminated from selection as a hub city. Columbus, Dallas and Minneapolis/St. Paul.