Pittsburgh Penguins begin quest for Stanley Cup tonight

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NHL season is officially back and so are the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Qualifying Round.

IT'S FINALLY TIME.



See you tonight at 8:00 PM on NBC. pic.twitter.com/pU6VbVMhGi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 1, 2020

The NHL expanded to a 24-team field (12 for each conference) and seeded the teams based on their regular-season winning percentage in lieu of the pandemic.

The top four teams from each conference are playing a round robin tournament to determine the 1-4 seeding, while the remaining eight teams are playing a best-of-5 qualifying round.

The Penguins are the fifth seed, and will be facing the 12th-seeded Canadiens in a best-of-five series.

The game begins at 8 pm, on NBC. The Penguins will be playing in the bubble in Toronto.