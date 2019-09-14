Pitt-Penn State live blog

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin talks with the official after a targeting call was made on linebacker Brandon Smith #47 (not in photo) during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Penn State […]

Pitt and Penn State meet on the gridiron for the 100th time at Beaver Stadium. The start time of the game was delayed 40 minutes due to severe weather.

The Panthers received the opening kickoff but went 3-and-out.

Penn State able to pick up a couple first downs but Pitt brings the pressure on the final two plays forcing the Nittany Lions to punt it away.

Pitt breaks open a big play on a screen pass from Kenny Pickett to A.J. Davis, moving the Pantehrs into Penn State territory, but the drive stalls and the Panthers have to punt it away.

Penn State starts back at its own 2 yard line, and on the third play, Journey Brown busts one for 85 yards into the red zone. On the next play, Clifford is intercepted, but pass interference on Pitt keeps the ball with Penn State. Two plays later, Devyn Ford punches it in for the touchdown. Penn State 7 Pitt 0 – 4:31 left in the 1st quarter. The Nittany Lion scoring drive consisted of 5 plays going 98 yards, lasiing 2:02.

Pitt goes 3-and-out on the ensuing possession, but pins Penn State back to its own four yard line.

KJ Hamler rips off a 53 yard catch-and-run into Pitt territory, but the Nittany Lions stall and punt it back to the Panthers.

End of the first quarter: Penn State 7 Pitt 0. Penn State outgained Pitt 172-66.

Pitt goes on its best drive of the day, moving the ball from its own 8 into Penn State territory. Panthers convert and 4th and 4 from the Penn State 40. Kenny Pickett looking very sharp, going 12-13 on the drive but on third and goal from the 2, Penn State stuffs out a wide receiver screen. Pitt kicks a 24 yard field goal. Penn State 7 Pitt 3. Panther scoring drive went 18 plays, 85 yards, taking 9:15 off the clock.