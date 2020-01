PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pirates have traded outfielder, Starling Marte, to the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN.

Update: ESPN reports the Pirates will receive two prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool money

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2020

Reports did not mention what the Pirates are getting in return.