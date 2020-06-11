Pirates snag slugging infielder, hard-throwing RHP in first round of amateur draft

The Pirates picked up two players in the first round of the MLB amateur draft Wednesday.
Pittsburgh drafted New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales at No. 7 overall and then South Carolina pitcher Carmen Mlodzinksi at No. 31.
Gonzales hit .432 in the 2019 NCAA baseball season – which was the highest average in the country. He had 12 home runs and 36 RBI in a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Mlodzinski missed nearly the entire 2019 season with a broken foot after opening as the Gamecocks No. 1 starter. Scouts place his fastball anywhere from 92-96 with the potential to hit 99 mph.