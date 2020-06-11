Pirates snag slugging infielder, hard-throwing RHP in first round of amateur draft

CORRECTS THAT GONZALES PLAYS FOR NEW MEXICO STATE, NOT SEATTTLE – FILE – In this May 10, 2019, file photo, New Mexico State’s Nick Gonzales waits for a pitch during an at-bat in an NCAA college baseball game against Seattle University, in Bellevue, Wash. Gonzales is expected to be an early selection in the Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

The Pirates picked up two players in the first round of the MLB amateur draft Wednesday.

Pittsburgh drafted New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales at No. 7 overall and then South Carolina pitcher Carmen Mlodzinksi at No. 31.

With the 31st pick in the #MLBDraft, we have selected Carmen Mlodzinski from the University of South Carolina.



Welcome to the Burgh, Carmen! pic.twitter.com/CKN3fIyM1f — Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2020

Gonzales hit .432 in the 2019 NCAA baseball season – which was the highest average in the country. He had 12 home runs and 36 RBI in a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mlodzinski missed nearly the entire 2019 season with a broken foot after opening as the Gamecocks No. 1 starter. Scouts place his fastball anywhere from 92-96 with the potential to hit 99 mph.