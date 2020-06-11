Pirates snag slugging infielder, hard-throwing RHP in first round of amateur draft

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS THAT GONZALES PLAYS FOR NEW MEXICO STATE, NOT SEATTTLE – FILE – In this May 10, 2019, file photo, New Mexico State’s Nick Gonzales waits for a pitch during an at-bat in an NCAA college baseball game against Seattle University, in Bellevue, Wash. Gonzales is expected to be an early selection in the Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

The Pirates picked up two players in the first round of the MLB amateur draft Wednesday.

Pittsburgh drafted New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales at No. 7 overall and then South Carolina pitcher Carmen Mlodzinksi at No. 31.

Gonzales hit .432 in the 2019 NCAA baseball season – which was the highest average in the country. He had 12 home runs and 36 RBI in a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mlodzinski missed nearly the entire 2019 season with a broken foot after opening as the Gamecocks No. 1 starter. Scouts place his fastball anywhere from 92-96 with the potential to hit 99 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss