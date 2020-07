Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The season is shortened and the schedule is out.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will open the season on July 24 at St. Louis. The regular season will finish on September 27.

You can find the full Pirates schedule below:

Major League Baseball announced a 60-game season on June 23. The league released the full schedule for all teams on Monday.