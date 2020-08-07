Pirates rally past Twins 6-5 to end 7-game losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Kevin Newman (27) celebrates with Josh Bell (55) and other teammates after he drove in two runs with a game winning single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 6-5. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman’s pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.

Gregory Polanco added a three-run home run for the Pirates.

Miguel Sano hit a three-run shot for the Twins.

Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep but the bullpen faltered late to snap Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak.