Pirates rally late, but drop season-opener in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong is tagged out at home by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, front, to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched seven solid innings, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals opened the season by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4.

Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler added solo homers for St. Louis in the first game of an unprecedented 60-game season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flaherty, who went 7-2 with an 0.91 ERA over his final 15 regular season starts last year, did not give up a run until Jacob Stallings hit two-out, two-run single just under the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove pitched 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. He gave up three earned runs and two home runs.