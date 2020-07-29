Pirates pick up first win at home

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier (26) celebrates with Cole Tucker (3) as he crosses home plate in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina after hitting a two-run home run off relief pitcher Bobby Wahl during the eighth inning of an baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

A day after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth in what became an 11-inning loss, Pittsburgh delivered a bit of payback thanks to a shaky performance by the Milwaukee bullpen.

Former Altoona Curve standout Cole Tucker went 2-4 for the Pirates as well.

The win moves the Bucs to 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home.

The Pirates will wrap up the series against Milwaukee Wednesday. The rubber match will start at 7:05 p.m.